All Super Lucky’s Tale DLC is now free on Xbox One

Developer Playful Studios has decided to make all Super Lucky’s Tale DLC free on Xbox One following the release of the New Super Lucky’s Tale improved version.

While the original game’s DLC was originally delisted in wake of the new version – which launched in Xbox Game Pass – developer Playful Studios relisted the original DLC as a free product for fans to pick up quickly.

Here’s links to grab the free Super Lucky’s Tale DLC:

Super Lucky’s Tale was a launch title for the now discontinued Xbox One X, one that ran at a full 4K. With its cartoon visual style, the game looks extremely crisp and runs quite well.