The Kingdom Hearts franchise might have crossed the worlds of Disney and Final Fantasy, but it’s never crossed over into the world of PC gaming. Until today that is!

Announced as part of Epic Games’ cleverly titled Epic Games Showcase, Square Enix is bringing the entirety of the Kingdom Hearts catalog to PC. Modders are going to create some terrifying things.

All releasing on March 30th, PC players will have access to all of the following games:

For more information on what each collection includes, click on the provided hyperlinks above. Ain’t nobody got time for explaining all that.