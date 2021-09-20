Last Friday, THQ Nordic had their 10th-anniversary livestream showcase, which debuted six brand new games to look forward to.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Crypto is back with a license to probe. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever. Experience the swinging ‘60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. You’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

In this new platformer from Purple Lamp and THQ Nordic, SpongeBob and Patrick get their hands on wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears… What could go wrong? Sure, the very fabric holding the universe together could come undone, opening portals into wild Wishworlds. But that’s nothing our favourite sponge can’t handle- with the right cosmic costume!

Jagged Alliance 3

The country of Grand Chien is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and the paramilitary force known as “the Legion” seizes control. Hire mercs, meet interesting characters, and fight in tactically deep turn-based combat in this true successor to a beloved franchise.

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning

Explore the breathtaking alien world of Adelpha, support the local Talans in their struggles and fight your way through fast-paced battles against invading robot forces in this 3rd-person, open world, action-adventure sequel to the 1999 cult classic.

SuperPower 3

Superpower 3 is a modern geopolitical sim in a planet Earth setup. Rule the world or challenge your knowledge about demography, economics, military strategy, as well as political issues across the globe. Compete with or against other players, or just try to do better than the real-life politicians.

MX vs ATV Legends

Race your way to victory on bikes, ATVs and UTVs in MX vs ATV Legends! Featuring massive new open environments, plus a career mode that lets you experience all the risks and rewards of becoming a world-famous professional rider. Become an off-road racing legend in your own right!

As if six new announcements wasn’t enough already, THQ Nordic also gave us new trailers for the hotly anticipated Expeditions: Rome and ELEX II during their showcase event.

If you want to watch the whole 26-minute showcase presentation, hosted by none other than Geoff Keighley, then just check out the full livestream from THQ Nordic here.