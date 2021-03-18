Alienware and Cherry MX announce the world’s first truly mechanical keyboard on a gaming laptop

Dell today announced a partnership with Cherry MX to bring the CHERRY MX mechanical keyboard on the new Alienware m15 R4and Alienware m17 R4 gaming laptops. Dell Alienware and Cherry MX team co-developed a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design that incorporates stainless-steel mechanical components and deliver a full 1.8mm of key travel. With its two-piece keycap structure and gold-based cross-point contact system, you can expect absolute precision and wobble-free keystrokes. This keyboard also supports AlienFX per-key RGB backlighting with up to 16.8 million brilliant colors.

The Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops are powered by 10th Generation Intel Core mobile processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and up to 4TB of storage. The Cherry MX keyboard configuration will cost an extra $150.

Source: Dell