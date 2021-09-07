After being leaked a number of times, Remedy has finally confirmed what we all knew, that Alan Wake Remastered is real, and it’s even coming out this year.

Launching “this fall” Alan Wake Remastered will feature the original game alongside its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer, remastered in 4K, with bonus director commentary from creative director Sam Lake.

“Alan Wake Remastered is the original experience you fell in love with all those years ago. We did not want to change that,” Lake said in a heartfelt message announcing the game on fan site Sudden Stop. “But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades.”

Now confirmed to be releasing on PlayStation consoles as well as Xbox and PC, Alan Wake Remastered will mark the first time that the game has been available outside the Microsoft family of devices.

We can't thank you enough for the love and support you've shown #AlanWake these 11 years… but I can try. I wrote you a letter on our lovely, long-time fan site, @TheSuddenStop. Welcome to Bright Falls, again, for the first time. ?? ? This is for you. https://t.co/XasoyzjttL pic.twitter.com/SSSBRWpCwm — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) September 7, 2021

Alan Wake Remastered is being published by Epic Games Publishing, and it will be available sometime this fall for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Alongside this remaster, it’s also believed that a sequel to Alan Wake may be in development, as Remedy Entertainment is currently working on a number of big-budget titles, which include two new Control games.