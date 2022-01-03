Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung Electronics today announced new models in its monitor lineup optimised for work, gaming or watching content at home. Samsung’s latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s do-it-all screen with smart features; and the High Resolution Monitor’s comfortable ergonomics.

“Samsung’s 2022 lineup represents the next generation in monitor innovation with offerings that meet the demands of competitive gamers, professional designers and everyone in between,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As the work and entertainment worlds continue to evolve, we are proud to deliver monitors that boost users’ experiences from the comfort of their homes.”

Odyssey Neo G8

Claimed to be the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840×2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), the Odyssey Neo G8 32” (Model Name: G85NB) offers razor-sharp performance for even the most dedicated PC gamers. Its performance matches its picture quality featuring Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio, bringing out the most subtle details for increased world building and immersion.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built with a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9, offering a sleek white exterior that stands out even when it’s turned off. Colours leap off the screen into a user’s real environment with CoreSync lighting. The core lighting found on the backside of the monitor automatically detects colours on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion.

Smart Monitor M8

With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” (Model Name: M80B) provides space efficiency. Especially for those who value style, it features a sophisticated flat-back design with enhanced usability and comes in a new warm white colour that fits perfectly everywhere. The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB colour gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colours at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy.

Smart TV and productivity apps are built directly into the monitor, enabling seamless entertainment and work while serving as a SmartThings control hub, even without the need for a PC. The 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” is a great option for remote working. It comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home. Its built-in Video Call application supports the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo. With a USB Type-C port enabling 65W charging connections, the Smart Monitor M8 provides a streamlined all-in-one workstation experience that doesn’t require an additional docking station.

High Resolution Monitor S8

The Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 (Model Name: S80PB), available in 27” and 32” models, delivers professional-level UHD performance for creators and designers who need the highest levels of accuracy and range when working in the office or at home. Delivering up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the S80PB provides an ultra-wide range of rich and nuanced colours. With Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR™ 600, this high-resolution monitor provides an immersive viewing experience, bringing content to life as it was intended. As the world’s first UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verified Glare-Free monitor, Matte Display is applied on the top of the panel, reducing light reflection even when not using a monitor hood, to provide a distraction-free working environment.

Both models feature USB Type-C 90W charging and LAN ports to help users create a simplified workstation that can charge laptops and mobile devices with no additional docking station required.

Built with the VESA mount compatibility standards, as well as a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) featuring tilt, swivel and pivot control points, users can mount their monitor to suit any environment.

