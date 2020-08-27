Xbox has revealed the release date for Age of Empires III Definitive Edition; it’s very soon.



Featuring revamped graphics, new civilizations, fresh game modes, and cross platform multiplayer, Age of Empires III Definitive Edition is a fully remastered version of the beloved RTS game.



Just like with the previous Age of Empires remasters, Age of Empires III Definitive Edition will include all of the original’s expansions as well as some secret new game modes.

This is the last AOE game that will be remastered before the series sees a brand new entry in the form of Age of Empires 4. Exciting stuff.

AOE3: Definitive Edition releases on PC on October 15th. The game will also be available in Xbox Game Pass.