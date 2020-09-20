After introducing A Full Self-Driving (FSD) package in 2019, the price has been on a constant escalator, as Musk claims to be getting closer and closer to a package which he says will add $20,000 to the value of your car eventually.

The cost of an upgrade to FSD currently stands at $8000, which is likely to only attract true believers. Tesla has now re-intruduced a cheaper package, for those who merely want a very good auto-pilot.

The Enhanced Auto-Pilot package offers everything possible without having to upgrade the computer in your Tesla, including

Navigate on Autopilot

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

Summon

For an additional $4000 you get

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

Autosteer on city streets (coming soon)

The package includes an upgrade to Tesla’s last computer.

It is notable however that if you upgrade from Enhanced Auto-Pilot package to Full Self-Driving, it costs $5000 rather than $4000.

With Tesla’s FSD package still long on promise and short on practical delivery, Tesla buyers remain faces with difficult choices at checkout time.

via Electrek