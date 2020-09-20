After introducing A Full Self-Driving (FSD) package in 2019, the price has been on a constant escalator, as Musk claims to be getting closer and closer to a package which he says will add $20,000 to the value of your car eventually.

The cost of an upgrade to FSD currently stands at $8000, which is likely to only attract true believers.  Tesla has now re-intruduced a cheaper package, for those who merely want a very good auto-pilot.

The Enhanced Auto-Pilot package offers everything possible without having to upgrade the computer in your Tesla, including

  •  Navigate on Autopilot
  •  Auto Lane Change
  •  Autopark
  • Summon

For an additional $4000 you get

  • Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control
  • Autosteer on city streets (coming soon)

The package includes an upgrade to Tesla’s last computer.

It is notable however that if you upgrade from Enhanced Auto-Pilot package to Full Self-Driving, it costs $5000 rather than $4000.

With Tesla’s FSD package still long on promise and short on practical delivery, Tesla buyers remain faces with difficult choices at checkout time.

via Electrek

