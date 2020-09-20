After introducing A Full Self-Driving (FSD) package in 2019, the price has been on a constant escalator, as Musk claims to be getting closer and closer to a package which he says will add $20,000 to the value of your car eventually.
The cost of an upgrade to FSD currently stands at $8000, which is likely to only attract true believers. Tesla has now re-intruduced a cheaper package, for those who merely want a very good auto-pilot.
The Enhanced Auto-Pilot package offers everything possible without having to upgrade the computer in your Tesla, including
- Navigate on Autopilot
- Auto Lane Change
- Autopark
- Summon
For an additional $4000 you get
- Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control
- Autosteer on city streets (coming soon)
The package includes an upgrade to Tesla’s last computer.
It is notable however that if you upgrade from Enhanced Auto-Pilot package to Full Self-Driving, it costs $5000 rather than $4000.
With Tesla’s FSD package still long on promise and short on practical delivery, Tesla buyers remain faces with difficult choices at checkout time.
via Electrek