Australian audio technology company, Røde Microphones or RØDE, presents its first studio monitor headphones: the NTH-100 professional over-ear headphones. The NTH-100 flaunts the iconic style and design of the brand with clean lines and sleek finishes, but the true star on its long list of descriptions is its versatility. The pair can work wonders whether you want to use it for casual music listening or other productive purposes like music production, podcasting and livestreaming, location recording, and video production or editing.

Highlights:

Alcantara headband cushion

FitLok headband locking system

Unique ergonomic earcup shape

Left or right cable attachment

Durable all-metal headband

Bi-directional cup adjustment

Memory foam cushions with CoolTech gel

Locking headphone connectors

The RØDE NTH-100 boasts 40mm dynamic drivers that are custom-matched, featuring a design based around a custom voice coil with a four-layer ultra-high-tension aluminum alloy serving as its core. The core is coupled to an ultra-stiff triple-layer Mylar diaphragm, resulting in highly accurate frequency response and exceptional clarity. RØDE describes the headphones as “natural-sounding headphones, with a sound signature akin to open-backs but with all the advantages of closed-backs.” Moreover, according to the company, it has no issues with spill when recording close to a microphone.

The audio produced by the high-grade components is enhanced with the unique contoured earcup construction to the shape of the ears. The form and build of the earcups and the high-density memory foam promote excellent noise isolation and reduced standing modes and frequency resonances. Most of all, the design offers first-class comfort to users, thanks to the high-end, durable Alcantara placed on the earpads and headband. The material often used in sports cars and high-end fashion promises ultra-high quality due to its supremely soft and breathable characteristics. In addition to that, RØDE included a layer of its revolutionary CoolTech gel underneath the Alcantara, allowing absorption and dissipation of heat. This can be useful for individuals who often handle hour-long audio sessions that usually cause fatigue from wearing uncomfortable headphone models. Its headband made of high-strength spring steel with a scratch-resistant coating is also adjustable. It uses RØDE’s FitLok locking system to achieve and maintain the correct fitting that suits you.

The practical features of RØDE NTH-100 further extend to other sections, such as the cable attachments on both earcups, high-quality locking connectors for the attachments, easy left and right earcup identification through luminous letters, color-coding and braille, and so much more.