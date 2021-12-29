In the last couple of years, OnePlus has expanded its product portfolio to make a name for itself in different product categories apart from smartphones. One of the products that the company has earned praise for is its smart TV. And if popular Indian tipster Mukul Sharma is to be believed, OnePlus will launch new 32-inch and 43-inch smart TV models in India in the first quarter of 2022.

The tipster also claimed that these upcoming smart TV models will be based on the latest Google TV OS operating system. Also, they’re said to be affordable, meaning the company might officially include them in the Y series, as Q and U series are for premium and budget segments. However, the tipster has no information about the official name of the new affordable TVs. He didn’t mention the details about the specifications of the upcoming TVs either.

The company could be aiming to compete with brands such as Xiaomi, Realme more aggressively in the affordable category. Only time will tell Whether the two upcoming affordable smart TV models give OnePlus an edge over popular brands like Xiaomi in this category.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. The company recently confirmed the new flagship will go official in the month of January, but rumors are to be believed, the official launch could happen on January 4.