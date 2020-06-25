Happy Thursday! It’s time for a fresh batch of free games from the Epic Games Store and this week, AER Memories of Old and Stranger Things 3: The Game are free for all to download and keep.

If you’re new here, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’re a regular, welcome back! Stay hydrated.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store requires you to have 2FA enabled on your Epic Games Account. You can then claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required to claim your free games, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Transform into a bird and fly to explore and experience a vibrant world of floating islands in the sky. Venture down into lost ancient ruins where each step leads you closer to the end of the world. The gods of old are forgotten, lost in the events that shattered the world, leaving only fragments of islands in the sky. This mystic world of endless skies, colorful islands and ancient ruins is in danger of falling into darkness. As one of the last few shapeshifters, you are sent on a pilgrimage to the Land of Gods. Uncover the secrets that will help save reality itself.

You can pick up AER Memories of Old on the Epic Games Store for free by following the link here.

Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series! Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist. Just like in the show, teamwork is at the heart of Stranger Things 3: The Game. Fans can team up in two player local co-op to explore the world of Hawkins, solve puzzles, and battle the emerging evils of The Upside Down as one of twelve beloved characters from the show.

You can get Stranger Things 3: The Game for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Both AER Memories of Old and Stranger Things 3: The Game will be free until July 2nd, 2020, at 4pm BST. They’ll then both return to full price and Conan Exiles and Hue will be going for free instead. Check back in next week to see what’ll be up for grabs after that, and happy gaming!