Update: After being delayed a few weeks ago, Nintendo appears to have quietly confirmed the release date for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp via the Nintendo eShop.

Previously it was announced that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp would launch sometime within the ambiguous window of “Spring 2022,” but it now appears, thanks to some sleuthing by VGC, that the game will release on the 8th of April 2022.

Interestingly, this new release date is only currently visible via the Nintendo Switch’s eShop, as searching the storefront on PC still lists the release date as “Spring 2022.”

As a result, it’s possible that this Nintendo Switch eShop listing is merely a mistake, as the revised release date has not yet been officially announced by Nintendo via social media.

Original Story: Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp has been delayed until sometime in the spring of 2022.

“Hello, troops! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022,” Nintendo of America declared in an announcement on Twitter.

According to delay, the reason for this delay is because “the game just needs a little more time for fine tuning,” before release, so hopefully this delay of a few months will give the development team all the time they need.

First announced at this year’s all digital E3, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is a remake of, as you might assume, the classic Game Boy Advance turn-based strategy games Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising which have been “fully rebuilt from the ground up for Nintendo Switch.”

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

Closing the announcement, Nintendo said that “you’ll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience.”