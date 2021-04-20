Company admins are running into issues connecting to Microsoft’s Azure Portal.

The Azure portal lets admins view and manage all of their applications in one unified hub, including web apps, databases, virtual machines, virtual networks, storage and Visual Studio team projects. It offers a graphical experience or while still having access to the integrated command-line experience provided by Cloud Shell. G

Microsoft’s Azure Service Health status page notes that there has been around an hour of some users having intermittent 503 errors when trying to connect to Azure portal. Users are reporting difficulty accessing Intune also.

The problems started around 10:30 UTC on 20 Apr 2021 and are currently still ongoing.

Microsoft is aware of the issues and are actively investigating.

Keep an eye on the latest developments at the Service Health page here