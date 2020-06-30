AdDuplex has released the numbers for June 2020, giving us details about the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, Windows 10 v2004 has managed to acquire 7% of the market just a month after the official release.

As you can see in the above image, the Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004) share stands at 7%. Windows 10 v1909, on the other hand, has dropped down to 35.7%, from 36.4% last month, mainly due to the release of v2004 update. Windows 10 May 2019 Update still holds the largest share and is sitting at 46.2%.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on more than 150,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it never paints the whole picture.