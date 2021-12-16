With the resurgence of CoVID-19, many of us will be spending a rather more quiet and lonely Christmas this year. If you want to bring some Christmas cheer into your home and have an Amazon Echo, here is one quick and easy way which does not involve playing Christmas music on repeat.

You can easily change the voice of your Amazon Echo to Santa by saying “Alexa, enable Hey Santa.” You can also do it by enabling the skill at Amazon here.

Once enabled, not only will your Echo respond to Hey Santa, it will also bring a number of new commands, such as letting you ask Santa can tell you a story, sing a song, crack a joke, set a timer, and so much more.

For US and UK customers, if you have an Echo device in Kids mode, go to the settings section of that device in the Alexa app, scroll down to “Wake Word”, and toggle on “Hey Santa”. You will still be able to use Alexa’s voice as you do now.

Commands to try include:

“Hey Santa, sing a song.”

“Hey Santa, sing Jingle Bells.”

“Hey Santa, sing Up on the Rooftop.”

“Hey Santa, sing We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

“Hey Santa, sing the 12 Days of Christmas.”

“Hey Santa, sing Deck the Halls.”

“Hey Santa, tell me a story.”

“Hey Santa, tell me the North Pole news.”

“Hey Santa, what can you do?”

“Hey Santa, tell me about your reindeer.”

“Hey Santa, can you laugh?”

“Hey Santa, what is your favorite food?”

“Hey Santa, happy holidays.”

“Hey Santa, Merry Christmas”

“Hey Santa, let’s dance.”

“Hey Santa, tell me a joke.”

“Hey Santa, let’s play a game.”

“Hey Santa, give me advice.”

Most Echo devices are supported.

Unfortunately, Santa won’t be able to help with shopping, lists, reminders, or skills.

via ReviewGeek