After recently being roped in to work on Call of Duty: Warzone for the foreseeable future, Activision has denied the claims of layoffs at the developer.

After a contract character designer made claims that “everyone I interfaced with and worked along was let go” after it was announced that the studio would be assisting in Call of Duty: Warzone development, Activision has since spoken up to deny those claims.

“Reports of layoffs at Toys For Bob are incorrect,” a spokesperson from Activision said to VGC. “There has not been a reduction in personnel recently at the studio. The development team is operating fully and has a number of full-time job openings at this time.”

Despite the new focus towards Call of Duty: Warzone content, Toys for Bob is still set to continue supporting Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, alongside their development in Warzone.

It’s unsure whether Toys for Bob will be able to continue the Crash Bandicoot franchise, or whether they will merely just continue to support from the sidelines while primarily focusing on Call of Duty: Warzone.