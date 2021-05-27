Acer announces TravelMate P6 laptop with military-grade durability and 20 hours battery life

Acer today announced the new TravelMate P6 and Spin P6 devices targeting the professionals. These laptops are powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors, up to 32 GB DDR4x memory and up to 1 TB PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD. The Spin P6 comes with a 360-degree hinge and a Corning Gorilla Glass touch display and a dockable Acer Active Stylus that works with Windows Ink.
Other highlights of TravelMate P6 series:
- Measuring only 0.6 inches (16.8 mm), the TravelMate Spin P6 (TMP614-52) and TravelMate P6 (TMP614RN-52) are thin, portable and very light—starting from just 2.2 pounds (1.0 kg) and 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg), respectively.
- The chassis is comprised of a magnesium-aluminum alloy, which is stronger and lighter than standard aluminum alloys of the same thickness.
- With a long battery life of up to 20 hours on the TravelMate P6 and fast charging that can boost the battery up to 80% within an hour.
- Compliant with MIL-STD 810H U.S. military grade standards, the TravelMate P6 series can survive the bumps of airport security, accidental drops and other mishaps.
- 14-inch, 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display: (IPS panel with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage delivers accurate color at up to 170 degree viewing angles)
- All new models have dual speakers for crystal-clear videoconferencing, while a four-mic array picks up vocals from up to 6.5 feet away and enables quick and accurate voice commands. A built-in smart amplifier provides distortion-free sound with deep bass, doubling as a safeguard that protects the speakers as volume is increased.
- Wi-Fi 6 and optional eSim/USim-enabled 5G connectivity support working and collaborating away from the office. In addition, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Thunderbolt 4 delivers blazing-fast data transfers at speeds up to 40 Gbps to connected USB Type-C devices, plus enough power to support up to 8K displays. Other ports include MicroSD card and NFC (Near Field Communication) for sharing content or making mobile payments.
Pricing and Availability:
- The Acer TravelMate P6 (TMP614-52) will be available in North America in December, starting at USD 1,299.99; in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 999; and in China in August, starting at RMB 6,999.
- The Acer TravelMate Spin P6 (TMP614RN-52) will be available in North America in December, starting at USD 1,399; in EMEA in October, starting at EUR 1,199; and in China in August, starting at RMB 7,499.
Source: Acer
