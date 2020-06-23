Acer announces new Swift 5 ultrathin-and-light laptop with Intel’s new Xe graphics and antimicrobial touchscreen

Acer today announced its new Swift 5 notebook thin and light laptop featuring ultra-narrow bezels (90% screen-to-body ratio), a touchscreen protected by an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and new attractive mist green color. The main highlight of this laptop is its CPU. The new Swift 5 will be powered by the next gen Intel Core processors with integrated graphics based on Intel’s new Xe architecture and optional NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPUs.

Highlights of Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55):

Its 14.95 mm (0.59 in) chassis is made from high-grade magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum, staying under 1 kg (2.2 lbs).

1 TB of high-speed PCle SSD storage on top of up to 16 GB LPDDRAX RAM.

Comes in two color palates: mist green or safari gold, both with gold accents.

The screen features 300 nits brightness, covers 72% of the NTSC gamut and is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides that allow for up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The Swift 5’s touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms on the touch display. Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial solution on the touchpad, keyboard and all covers of the device.

on the touchpad, keyboard and all covers of the device. The Swift 5 features a large 56 Wh battery that lasts all day and can be fast-charged in a pinch, granting 4 hours of use off just a 30-minute charge-time.

Connectivity options: USB Type-C, Thunderbolt and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, in addition to dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (GIG+) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Embedded fingerprint reader for Windows Hello.

Supports Wake on Voice, enabling users to activate and query Windows 10 even when the screen is off.

The Acer Swift 5 will be available in the US in October starting at 999; in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,099; and in China in October, starting at RMB 6,999.

Source: Acer