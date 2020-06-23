Acer announces new Swift 5 ultrathin-and-light laptop with Intel’s new Xe graphics and antimicrobial touchscreen

Acer today announced its new Swift 5 notebook thin and light laptop featuring ultra-narrow bezels (90% screen-to-body ratio), a touchscreen protected by an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and new attractive mist green color. The main highlight of this laptop is its CPU. The new Swift 5 will be powered by the next gen Intel Core processors with integrated graphics based on Intel’s new Xe architecture and optional NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPUs.
Highlights of Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55):
- Its 14.95 mm (0.59 in) chassis is made from high-grade magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum, staying under 1 kg (2.2 lbs).
- 1 TB of high-speed PCle SSD storage on top of up to 16 GB LPDDRAX RAM.
- Comes in two color palates: mist green or safari gold, both with gold accents.
- The screen features 300 nits brightness, covers 72% of the NTSC gamut and is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides that allow for up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio.
- The Swift 5’s touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms on the touch display. Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial solution on the touchpad, keyboard and all covers of the device.
- The Swift 5 features a large 56 Wh battery that lasts all day and can be fast-charged in a pinch, granting 4 hours of use off just a 30-minute charge-time.
- Connectivity options: USB Type-C, Thunderbolt and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, in addition to dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (GIG+) and Bluetooth 5.0.
- Embedded fingerprint reader for Windows Hello.
- Supports Wake on Voice, enabling users to activate and query Windows 10 even when the screen is off.
The Acer Swift 5 will be available in the US in October starting at 999; in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,099; and in China in October, starting at RMB 6,999.
Source: Acer
Comments