Acer announce 3 new Predator monitors #CES2020

At CES 2020 Acer introduced three new Predator monitors offering gamers a more immersive and expansive view of their play. The Predator CG552K features a huge 55-inch 4K OLED panel that’s Adaptive Sync and HDMI VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) compatible, making it ideal for hardcore PC and console gamers wanting a higher vantage point. The 37.5-inch monitor increases gaming immersion with a 2300R curved UWQHD+ panel and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification that makes colours pop. And the 32-inch Predator X32 gaming monitor reproduces brilliant visuals with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate, VESA Display HDR 1400 certification and 89.5% Rec. 2020, perfect for gamers who also create their own videos.

The Predator X32 gaming monitor will be available in Q2 2020 for $3,599 (MSRP), the Predator X38 in April 2020 for $2,199 (MSRP) and the Predator CG552K in Q3 for $2,999 (MSRP).

Find out more at Acer.