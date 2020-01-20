Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 launches the first Microsoft Reactor program in the region

Microsoft Reactors are locations designed to encourage learning, networking, and resource sharing within your local startup and developer communities. Startups can take advantage of free, in-person presentations, workshops, and local meetup events to engage with industry experts and a local tech community. Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem today launched the first Microsoft Reactor program in the region. Microsoft Reactor Abu Dhabi will be free to Hub71 startups. Microsoft mentioned that startups that are not part of Hub71 can also make use of Microsoft Reactor for free.

“The 17 winning startups joining Hub71 will make waves across multiple industries, adding diversity of Abu Dhabi’s tech economy. To further support the success of Hub71’s community of innovative startups, we’re pleased to welcome the Microsoft Reactor program to the tech hub; providing new skills and enabling companies to materialize their best innovations yet,” said Ibrahim Ajami, Head of Ventures at Mubadala.

“Built to support the Gulf’s unprecedented rate of digital transformation, we are thrilled to open a Microsoft Reactor within Hub71. The concentration of globally minded startups, investors and industry, represents an enormous opportunity. We believe bringing these elements together with Mubadala and Hub71 will be a catalyst for the region,” said Jeana Jorgensen, General Manager, Cloud and AI Division at Microsoft.

You can register for events at Microsoft Reactor Abu Dhabi here.

Source: Microsoft