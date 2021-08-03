Microsoft has announced that, in a coming update, they have brought back the ability to swap shared content with the gallery view in Microsoft Teams.

This feature update will allow you, when in a Teams meeting and someone shares content, to now click on participant videos in gallery view to swap the content with the gallery, effectively bringing videos to the centre and content to the side or top.

Unlike earlier, however, when Large Gallery was disabled when content was shared, you can now launch Large Gallery when somebody is sharing screen or other content.

You are also able to use the swap feature when using Together mode.

When you swapped the content with the video gallery, click again on content to bring the content back to the centre.

The update will rollout will start rolling out in mid-August and complete by end-August.