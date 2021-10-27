Being named after and inspired by the hit film series, the A Quiet Place game is a “terrifying new video game,” that’s due to release sometime in 2022.

Announced by a new website and social media pages, the A Quiet Place game will let you “experience an untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe.”

Very little is known about the game, which is currently in development, as Paramount Pictures are keeping their cards very close to their chest. What we do know at least is that the game is trying to capture the “suspense, emotion, and drama” which the series is known for in this new game.

We also know that the A Quiet Place game is going to be a single-player story-driven game, but Paramount Pictures aren’t letting the developers, or publisher of Saber Interactive, give away more than that for now.

When it comes to development, Montreal based studio iLLOGIKA, best known for helping out Ubisoft with Far Cry and Rainbow Six, is taking the reigns, and they’ll be assisted throughout development by EP1T0ME.

A new untold story-driven horror adventure video game set in the terrifying #AQuietPlace universe. Follow for more info later this year… pic.twitter.com/7faRC2juiL — A Quiet Place The Game (@AQuietPlaceGame) October 26, 2021

More information about the A Quiet Place game is due to be revealed later this year, so it may make an appearance during The Game Awards before its release at some ambiguous point within 2022.