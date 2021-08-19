It appears that the mention of a new Quake was no mistake in the upcoming QuakeCon’s schedule, as an ESRB listing for the game has been discovered.

After a “revitalised edition” of Quake was accidentally leaked last week thanks to a QuakeCon schedule listing, Bethesda has been keeping very tight-lipped about what’s planned for the upcoming event, but that hasn’t stopped the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) from doing what they do best, and leaking games before we should know about them.

Rating at “Mature 17+” this new “revitalised edition” of Quake will feature blood, gore, and violence according to the listing, so it definitely sounds like a Quake game, to say the least.

“This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a soldier that travels through time to stop an evil force from destroying humanity,” the description on the ESRB website reveals. “Players traverse through maze-like medieval enviornments and use shotguns, nail guns, and grenade launchers to kill various enemies (e.g., zombies, demonic forces, scorpions, humans) in frenetic run-and-gun combat.”

The listing goes on to say that we can look forward to battles that are “accompanied by gunfire sounds, screams of pain, and large explosions. Large blood-splatter effects occur frequently, and several attack cause enemies to explode into bloody chunks. Some areas depict mutilated body parts on the ground or falling from ceilings.”

From the listing, this new “revitalised edition” definitely sounds like the Quake that we all know and love. While the ESRB listing doesn’t give away when it’ll be releasing, it does inform us that it’ll be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

While there aren’t many official details about the game at the moment, we should be learning more during the upcoming QuakeCon which is due to start today, August 19th, at 2 pm ET with a welcome and 25th-anniversary event for the franchise, which sounds like the perfect place to announce a new “revitalised edition” to us.