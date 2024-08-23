A new app called Google Essentials to arrive on your Windows PCs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google has launched Google Essentials, a new desktop app designed to help users easily discover and install popular Google services on Windows PCs.

Or, in other words, the desktop app bundles several Google services like Messages, Photos, and Play Games, and provides links to download others such as Google Drive and Google Sheets.

Initially available on HP consumer and gaming brands, Google Essentials allows users to access mobile and native PC games, sync game progress across devices, and manage photos and messages directly from their PC. You can open it right from the Start menu and easily switch between your phone and laptop.

“Google Essentials will be first available on all HP Windows consumer and gaming brands: Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, Victus, and HP Brand and soon to be featured on all OmniBook brands,” the company mentions.

The app also offers a two-month trial of Google One’s 100GB cloud storage for eligible subscribers. You can still uninstall any service, and Google plans to expand the app to more devices in the future.

On the other hand, Microsoft also launched the Windows app for Windows PCs. It’s a one-stop for everything Windows, including Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop, into a single, customizable application, so you can easily access those services across multiple devices and platforms.

This app will be available on Windows, with previews on the web, iOS, macOS, and Android.