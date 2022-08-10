Microsoft releases new Windows 11 Insider Preview build with improved file sharing experience

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 11 Preview Build 23545 to Dev Channel Insiders. Microsoft also released ISOs for Windows 11

Xbox Game Pass Core will be available starting tomorrow with these launch titles

Last month, Microsoft announced that the popular Xbox Live Gold service will be replaced by the new Xbox Game Pass Core subscription

WhatsApp Channels now available in over 150 countries

WhatsApp today announced the expanded availability of WhatsApp Channels feature, a private broadcast service. WhatsApp Channels is now available in over 150

Microsoft Edge users can now lock InPrivate tabs on Android, but …

Microsoft Edge for Android has added the ability to lock InPrivate tabs, but there’s a catch: once you enable the feature, you

Storm-0324 threat actor distributes malware via Microsoft Teams chats

A financially motivated threat actor known as Storm-0324 is distributing malware via Microsoft Teams chats, according to a new blog post from Microsoft.  The

Upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 performance may not meet expectations

There have been concerns that the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 may not meet performance expectations. So, if you want to

Microsoft Teams AI library will be released worldwide next month and help you work twice as efficient

A lot of AI projects and features are coming to Microsoft Teams: the Windows Copilot assistance tool and virtual makeup are just a few of them.

Microsoft will expand Bing Chat character limit and the Enterprise mode too

Microsoft has just confirmed that it will be expanding the Bing Chat character limit, both in the consumer version and the Enterprise

Windows 11’s latest KB5030305 update for Beta insiders brings Focus Session widget to Clock app

It’s that time again for Windows 11 insiders. This time, Microsoft released a Windows 11 KB5030305 update for those in the Beta

Apple announces iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with improved cameras, titanium design and more

Apple today announced its latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new models, which feature a

Microsoft and Oracle to announce new partnership on Sep 14th

Today, Microsoft revealed that Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, and Larry Ellison, Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer

Microsoft finally fixed issues with uploading Xbox clips to OneDrive in recent Beta and Alpha rings update

Microsoft has released a new Xbox Update Preview for both Beta and Alpha insider rings that fixes an issue that prevented users from uploading

