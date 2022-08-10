Microsoft has issued a stark warning about the increasing sophistication, scope, and scale of digital threats of AI-generated images originating from East
You may remember that the new section for PC Game Pass on Microsoft Store has just arrived for Canary channel insiders. The good news
Registration is now open for Microsoft Ignite, the premier event for IT professionals and developers to learn about the latest Microsoft technologies
Spotify, the music streaming giant, is planning to offer paying subscribers a free audiobook trial in the coming months. The trial will
Google has hit back at its competitors and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a new blog post, arguing that the lawsuit
Microsoft Store gets a nice update with dedicated PC Game Pass section. A new way to push Starfield?
It’s that time of the month for Windows 11 insiders once again. This time, those in the Canary channel are getting their
Bing AI has just arrived on Skype chat, as Microsoft launched the latest version of the app. The best part of it
Paige is a pioneer in the world of cancer imaging and pathology. It has created some of the largest AI models for
The Army’s top acquisition official has approved the next phase of development for the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), a device that
Yesterday, Microsoft announced the roll out of an exciting update for the Paint app to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels
Microsoft today made a huge announcement for enterprise customers who are concerned about the risk of IP infringement claims if they use
In the ever-evolving world of AI, Anthropic has just thrown down the gauntlet with the introduction of Claude Pro, a paid version
September 7, 2023
Pradeep
September 2, 2023
Pradeep
September 1, 2023
Njoroge Robert
September 1, 2023
Njoroge Robert
August 31, 2023
Tamal Das
August 29, 2023
Tamal Das