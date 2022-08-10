Microsoft says China has been targetting US voters with AI-generated images to manipulate public’s opinion

Microsoft has issued a stark warning about the increasing sophistication, scope, and scale of digital threats of AI-generated images originating from East

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23541 has arrived in the Dev channel

You may remember that the new section for PC Game Pass on Microsoft Store has just arrived for Canary channel insiders. The good news

Gear up: Registration for Microsoft Ignite event is now open!

Registration is now open for Microsoft Ignite, the premier event for IT professionals and developers to learn about the latest Microsoft technologies

Spotify to offer paying subscribers audiobook trial at no cost

Spotify, the music streaming giant, is planning to offer paying subscribers a free audiobook trial in the coming months. The trial will

Google hit back at competitors amidst DOJ lawsuit

Google has hit back at its competitors and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a new blog post, arguing that the lawsuit

Microsoft Store gets a nice update with dedicated PC Game Pass section. A new way to push Starfield?

It’s that time of the month for Windows 11 insiders once again. This time, those in the Canary channel are getting their

Microsoft brings Bing AI to Skype chat

Bing AI has just arrived on Skype chat, as Microsoft launched the latest version of the app. The best part of it

Paige and Microsoft to build the world’s largest image-based AI model to fight cancer

Paige is a pioneer in the world of cancer imaging and pathology. It has created some of the largest AI models for

The US Army has approved the next phase of development for Microsoft HoloLens-based IVAS

The Army’s top acquisition official has approved the next phase of development for the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), a device that

Microsoft will soon add Background Removal in Paint app on Windows 11

Yesterday, Microsoft announced the roll out of an exciting update for the Paint app to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels

Microsoft promises to defend Copilot customers in case of copyright infringement

Microsoft today made a huge announcement for enterprise customers who are concerned about the risk of IP infringement claims if they use

Anthropic Launches Claude Pro to take on Open Ai’s ChatGPT Plus [Comparison Table]

In the ever-evolving world of AI, Anthropic has just thrown down the gauntlet with the introduction of Claude Pro, a paid version

