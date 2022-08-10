Microsoft stops selling Wireless Display Adapter accessory

We already know that Microsoft is exiting the accessory business, discontinuing its Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards, and webcams in favor of Surface accessories.

Microsoft will reveal updated Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Go 3 devices this month

Are we getting Microsoft Surface new models in the upcoming Surface & AI event this September? Well, seems like it, according to

The new Google Chrome looks super funky. Here’s what changes

New Google Chrome look. New Chrome Web Store. New sidepane search. New everything — the popular web browser is celebrating its 15th

These new options for mid-roll ads on YouTube are game-changers

Besides introducing new ways to control pre-roll, post-roll, skippable, and non-skippable ads, YouTube also introduces new options for mid-roll ads on the platform. 

Under these new rules, Google will change how you control ads on YouTube and where they’d end up

Remember the good old days when a YouTube video had one skippable ad? Well, that was in the past, because under this

With new cross region BCDR capabilities, Microsoft wants to protect your Cloud PCs against data loss a lot better

Microsoft has just announced that it is planning to bring cross region BCDR (business continuity and disaster recovery) capabilities to Windows 365

iPad is Disabled Connect to iTunes? Solved!

Microsoft to let users translate PDF on Edge natively in a brand-new sidepane

For weeks, Microsoft has been closely working to bring this exciting feature to Microsoft Edge. Basically, you’ll soon be able to translate

You may soon be able to natively web capture on Edge for Android to share Bing AI chat response

Microsoft is finally bringing that one feature that everyone has been asking for: A native web capture on Edge that lets you

Microsoft to kill third-party printer drivers on Windows

Microsoft has announced that it will end support for third-party printer drivers on Windows. In general, printer OEMs provide their own installers,

YouTube to bring vertical live feed for streamers on mobile. Copying TikTok much?

Still buzzing from excitement from YouTube’s Playables, the so-called future of free mobile gaming? Well, we have more good news for you. The

Storm-0558: Microsoft breaks its silence on the Chinese threat actor

Microsoft has released the findings of its investigation into the acquisition of a Microsoft account (MSA) consumer signing key by the China-based

