Ok. Wow. We weren’t expecting that Microsoft! A massive $7.5 billion on the purchase of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, was definitely an intriguing way to start this news week.

Anyways, now that the introduction is done with, we have a listicle of things we’d like to see following Microsoft’s Bethesda acquisition. Check a look below:

1) Fallout New Vegas 2

With Fallout New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment under Microsoft’s belt, a true sequel to the fantastic RPG spin-off would be a dream come true. The developer has already acknowledged the fan hype of the Fallout franchise possibly finding its way back to them, but any hope of a New Vegas follow-up could take many years.

With Obsidian currently working on both the co-op survival game Grounded and their upcoming AAA RPG Avowed, the studio certainly has their hands full already.

2) Multiplatform support for legacy titles

Bethesda games may be coming to other platforms on a case by case basis, but that rather vague statement doesn’t explain what games will be coming to what systems. However, with Bethesda’s extremely large library of classic IPs, we hope that software will remain multiplatform.

With Doom, Wolfenstein, Quake and other classic games – historically important video games that most people have played on some platform – now under Microsoft’s belt, it doesn’t make sense for these titles to stay exclusive to Xbox consoles. While these games are still very good, does it make sense to keep Quake 2 as an exclusive game?

3) Continued mod support for console

Bethesda’s reveal of Fallout 4 mods for Xbox One was one of the biggest reveals at E3 2014. The announcement was essentially repeated with the reveal of console mods for the re-release of Skyrim with its Special Edition. As a console gamer, this was incredibly exciting.

Microsoft’s commitment to allowing Bethesda’s games to receive full mod support on console was not only a great move for consumers but a fantastic move forward for consoles in general. With all of Bethesda’s games being tied to an incredibly popular modding community, it’s imperative that Microsoft continues to support and push forward console mods.

4) Isometric Fallout by inXile

Yes, another Fallout game. Here us out! Brian Fargo’s Interplay Entertainment created Wasteland, a post-apocalyptic RPG that would eventually be taken away from Interplay as Electronic Arts had made their own decisions for the future of the franchises. Interplay would then create Fallout, a spiritual successor to Wasteland.

The original Fallout is quite far from the series’ best but Fallout 2 is certainly a highlight of the franchise. It’s the pinnacle of the series, one of the few perfect RPGs despite the title’s infamous bugginess.

Fargo would eventually return to the isometric apocalyptic RPG with Wasteland 2, recently succeeded by Wasteland 3. At the same time as Microsoft’s Obsidian Entertainment acquisition, inXile was also brought into the fold, giving them access to the company’s IPs.

While the studio is currently ramping up development on a new Unreal Engine 5-powered AAA RPG, it would be fantastic to see the studio create a true successor to Fallout 2 in the future.

6) Doom/Halo crossovers

This is a short but sweet one: Halo and Doom need a hell of a crossover. I want Doom armour in Halo, Halo armour in Doom. It’s not much to ask but we need this.

7) Halo Horror Game by Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks released a pretty darn fine horror game with 2017’s The Evil Within 2, but could they provide the awesome Halo horror spin-off we’ve wanted for years?

Halo’s The Flood – not the awful novelisation Halo: The Flood – is a horrific monstrous force that has rarely been shown in its full force. While it’s incredibly fun to shoot, grenade and melee through hordes of the parasitic zombies as a fully kitted out Spartan, being in the boots of a standard marine would be truly terrifying.

Maybe it could be presented as a more mature Star Wars: Republic Commando, a truly horror-focused Metroid Prime. Maybe it could even be third person! Whatever the genre, a horror Halo game is a surefire hit, and who better than horror mastermind Shinji Mikaki could helm it?

7) Morrowind Remaster

The Original Xbox release of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind was the start of Microsoft’s relationship with Bethesda Game Studios. It showed that a sprawling 3D RPG could work on a console, despite its clunkiness.

17 years later and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is still the best game in the Elder Scrolls series. It’s world and characters almost push its clunky dice-roll combat to the back of the mind. A full remake like Capcom’s recent Resident Evil efforts would be alright, but all Morrowind needs is a fresh lick of paint.

In 2022, Morrowind will see its 20th anniversary, the perfect time for a visual overhaul of Bethesda’s Magnum Opus. Anything but another Skyrim re-release.

8) VR on Xbox

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been adamant that virtual reality isn’t in the cards for Xbox. However, the awesome library of Bethesda’s output in recent years has consistently supported virtual reality for the majority of this generation.

Skyrim VR, Fallout VR, Wolfenstein Cyberpilot, Doom VFR, even Prey VR is apparently in development. Why wouldn’t Xbox want to bring these games to Xbox? We’re not asking Xbox to create a VR headset, just support currently available ones so that VR can thrive on Microsoft’s console platform.

