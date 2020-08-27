Hold onto your hats and your dinky robot sidekicks: Sony has released seven minutes of Ratchet and Clank PS5 gameplay.

Revealed through the incredibly dull Gamescom Opening Night livestream – but thankfully uploaded in 4K shortly after – the Ratchet and Clank PS5 gameplay demo is an extended version of what was shown off during the PS5 reveal livestream.

Check the trailer out below:

Ratchet and Clank PS5 will release sometime during the next-gen console’s launch window: likely sometime this November.