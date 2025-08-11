Best Paid & Free NSFW AI Art Generators to Create NSFW Images

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Good NSFW AI art generators can be tricky to find. Platforms like Midjourney and DALL-E are popular – even if they are paywalled – but these tools have great limitations regarding NSFW AI-generated content. Certain words are banned from most AI image generators to stop users from Not Safe For Work (NSFW) content.

Nevertheless, specialized NSFW AI image generators are available. Keep reading to find out what AI tool can generate the best NSFW images and art.

Top AI Art Generators That Allow NSFW Images

There’s surging interest in AI image generators that make NSFW content, and according to a recent article from BusinessInsider, most used products create more than 500,000 pics a day.

We tested over 30 tools and picked the top 11 AI image generators for NSFW content. We rank them by considering their features, price, limitations, and NSFW image quality. Also, we need you to leave a comment on whether you found or not a suitable NSFW image generator for you.

1. SoulGen.AI – Best NSFW AI Image Generator

SoulGen is one of the best AI generators of NSFW content.

It is a powerful and reliable AI art generator with numerous features to help you create all sorts of AI art, including NSFW content.

SoulGen gives you the option of creating portraits of Real Girls or Anime Girls. Its ability to create adult images of real-life girls or anime-styled characters makes it one of the best AI girl generators.

This AI tool is also among the top picks for AI anime generators. Soulgen allows users to create AI NSFW manga, like hentai, from a text input or provided prompts without limitations. Even more, you can also remove any blurred images.

The working of this efficient AI NSFW art generator is also quite simple and easy. You must enter your prompts as text tags and select the desired output style to get the best results.

Price

SoulGen costs $12.99 monthly or $90.99 annually.

2. Promptchan.ai – Best Hentai AI NSFW Generator

Promptchan AI is one of the most advanced NSFW Image Generator. Promptchan is free and fully uncensored, letting your wildest fantasies be brought to life. Create photorealistic, anime/hentai, and fantasy images.

Explore over 3 million adult images made by the community. Simply click the Clone button on your favorite image to copy all its settings and make your changes – AI creation has never been easier.

Upload any image and use the powerful new Edit tool to make your sexy changes. Want to remove clothing? It’s as easy as making a selection.

Here are some of Promptchan.ai’s best features:

Huge database with over 3 million user-generated images

Choose from Realistic, Anime/Hentai, and Fantasy art styles

Clone images and prompts made by others

Upload your own images and edit them

Use the pose templates to easily position your AI character in the images

Price

You can start creating your own images for free. Premium plans start at $5.99, and you get to generate more images faster.

3. SEDUCED.AI – Best Premium NSFW AI Image and Video Generator

SEDUCED.AI stands out as one of the best and most advanced NSFW AI image and video generators available. It covers both softcore and hardcore adult content, giving you the freedom to explore specific fetishes and positions.

You can also upload your own images to replicate poses or reimagine explicit scenes with added details and different styles.

Whether you’re into hyper-realistic or anime/hentai content, SEDUCED.AI has you covered. Plus, it allows you to combine multiple extensions (fetishes) to create unique content that suits your preferences.

The main features of SEDUCED.AI are:

Very easy and comprehensive steps for content creation

Huge set of available images

Unlimited number of possible combinations

Pricing:

The prices start from $10/month for 120 credits and go up to $50/month for 750 credits. You need one credit to generate an image.

4. Candy.ai – Best NSFW AI Art Generator for Realistic Images

Candy.ai is one of the all-around best AI art generators for NSFW thanks to its wide range of options and extra features. The AI image generator is honed to deliver consistent face generation and to provide you with pictures in any pose, situation, or outfit.

To generate an image, simply select a pre-existing character or create a new one from scratch (this will allow you to keep a consistent face at each image generation), then enter your prompt and click generate. In a few seconds, your image will be generated, and you can admire the result.

With Candy.ai, your imagination is your only limit. The difference from all other generators is that Candy AI has the best rendering technology allowing you to enjoy high-quality and realistic images.

In addition to generating NSFW images, Candy AI also allows you to chat with the AI Girls you generated for an even more immersive experience. They can discuss with you without any filter as it’s fully uncensored and send you images while chatting.

Candy.ai’s best features:

Highest image quality on the market

100% uncensored and includes special poses and outfits

Keep the same and consistent face between generations

Works with realistic and anime/Hentai images

Includes Complete AI girlfriend chatbot/voice message functionality

Pricing:

Free version, Premium at $12.99/month or Yearly at $5.99/month (includes NSFW AI Art Generator usage and unlimited chat with AI Girlfriends)

5. Getimg AI – Best AI photo generator that allows NSFW images

Getimg.AI is another anime AI art generator that is gaining popularity mainly due to the fact that it’s trained on multiple models. As a result, it is capable of generating AI art and AI anime characters from your prompts.

One of the unique features of Getimg.AI is that it has a ControlNet feature that is capable of image-to-image generation. It is capable of preserving the primary attributes of the original image while enhancing the entire layout.

The main features of Getimg.AI are:

Supported by state-of-the-art GAN technology.

Various customization options.

Quick and free anime avatar generation.

Pricing:

Free trial option. But it needs a subscription for 12$ per month after the credits expire.

6. Pornsword.io – Best Nude AI Generator

Pornsword.io is a new AI nude generator that generates uncensored high-resolution images and more recently videos. They have Anime, realistic, furry, and toon models. What sets them apart is their innovative character customization feature.

Each week the site launches new characters from mainstream anime/TV/video games. They just launched, Midna – Legend of Zelda, Projekt Melody – VTuber, and Momo Yaoyorozu / Toga Himiko from My Hero Academia.

Here are some of the most important features of Pornsword.io:

Pick from over 500+ anime characters as a base to pick for your gens

Create fusions with 2 anime characters such as Yae Miko Genshin Impact & Loona Helluva Boss

Fully customize hair, eye color, body weight

Over 100+ NSFW actions

Searchable live feed with millions of images

Pricing:

Free – 5 free images (1 week of feed access)

Pro Tier (12$) – Infinite gens.

Unlimited Tier (20$) – Infinite gens + Video gens.

7. GirlfriendGPT – Best NSFW AI chat & girlfriend generation

GirlfriendGPT is a stunning NSFW AI character engine with a huge library of existing girlfriends along with a wide variety of traits and personalities. Dive right into immersive AI NSFW chats, create NSFW AI characters yourself, and receive spicy images during chat sessions.

With this advanced AI, you can shape every aspect of your AI girlfriend, from their appearance to their personalities and desires. Explore your fantasies in private or share your creations with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.

Whether you want to simply generate NSFW images or have a deeper experience, the possibilities are endless with GirlfriendGPT.

Other exciting GirlfriendGPT features:

Uncensored and personalized NSFW chats

Over 7,500 existing girlfriends to chat to

Photo-realistic and anime-style NSFW image generation

Easy text-to-image AI generation

AI voice chats

Pricing:

Try for free with limited features.

Premium – $15/mo or $144/yr – includes 5000 messages & 400 Free coins/mo, chat history, and custom characters.

Deluxe – $35/mo or $294/yr – includes 20,000 messages & 1,200 Free coins/mo, AI voice chat, and 8K memory.

8. CuteChat AI – Generating NSFW images in AI chat

CuteChat AI is another great generator of NSFW images when it comes to chatting with an AI partner. This AI can generate NSFW images, based on your description of your chosen chat partner.

Although not a specific image generator but more of a chat, this AI stands out due to its privacy features and the powerful engine behind the AI. It allows you to create images in various styles, including realistic, fantasy, anime, or furry, and then chat with them

This AI website is optimized for both desktop and mobile users, making it accessible from wherever you may be.

Some more features of CuteChat:

Less Restrictive and Fastest AI Chat

Multiple art styles are available.

Create a character and have NSFW images generated based on that character

Pricing:

Plus – $9.99/month includes 300 messages, priority access, and unlimited likes.

Gold – $16.99/month includes 800 messages, unlimited likes, and allows you to browse other user creations

Platinum – $24.99/month includes 1500 messages, allows you to upload photos and unlocks all customization options

9. PixAI.Art – Best for NSFW Comic Book Strips

PixAI.Art is an AI-powered platform with a dedicated NSFW setting in the style of anime and ahegao for those extra-spicy creations. It also has a wide variety of different AI models and styles, including a unique comic book strip feature.

It boasts both types of AI generation:

Text-to-image, allowing you to put your full imagination to use with prompts.

Image-to-image (premium), to transform existing images into new NSFW creations based on your specifications.

You can even train your own AI model when signed up to the premium version.

Some of PixAI’s most notable features include:

Train up to 10 private models (premium)

Post-generation image editor

Supports high-resolution creations

Lots of additional styles like realistic, cyberpunk, and Pokémon

Pricing:

Free NSFW AI art generator with 100 images per day

Tier 1 ($10/mo or $96/yr) – 300,000 credits per month

Tier 2 ($30/mo or $276/yr – 1 million credits per month

Tier 3 ($50/mo or $480/yr) – 2 million credits per month.

10. PornX.ai – Best NSFW Actions and Scenes

This premium and free NSFW AI generator features an endless variety of styles, including anime and hentai. But its photorealism is one of the best on the market! PornX.ai covers 30 realistic NSFW actions and scenes for every desire.

You can apply these to images and short videos/GIFs. You can also go for semi-realism, cartoons, and 3D models for video game style.

There are already millions of existing creations in its hub to use as your base model, but you can easily start from scratch using text prompts. It also includes numerous presets, such as gender, age, ethnicity, and body type, to refine your creation.

The free NSFW AI image generator comes with unlimited creations. However, premium plans unlock higher resolutions, more advanced models, and the ability to edit and refine your creations.

PornX.ai stands out with the following:

Custom poses for bodies and faces using image-to-image

Actions and scenes like your favorite NSFW sites

Generates images and videos/GIFs

Stunning photorealism

Pricing:

Free – Limited creations with photorealism excluded, and 15 video tokens.

Gold ($19.50/mo, $52.65/3-months, $99.42/6-months, $187.20/yr)

Silver ($11.50/mo, $31.05/3-months, $58.68/6-months, $110.40/yr)

11. SexyAI – Free NSFW AI Art Generator

SexyAI is a lightning-fast AI art generator capable of producing high-quality images including NSFW content. Besides the quality outputs and fast generation speed, the best thing about it is that it’s FREE!

It has a clean and user-friendly interface making it easy for anyone to successfully generate their desired image result. SexyAI also offers the world’s first NSFW AI Video generator as well along with several other advanced features like priority queue, image variations, and batch imaging which are available to subscribing members.

To generate, simply enter a prompt and click the generate button. There’s also an option to enter a negative prompt, which removes unwanted content from your image.

The online tool offers 10 different models (listed below) to choose from, including the most cutting-edge models, like SDXL. Each model allows you to create all different types of wonderfully vivid and explicit images.

Realistic / Adult

Realistic / Artistic

Realistic

Hentai / Anime

Furry

Reliberate

Realistic Vision

DreamShaper

Babes

Experimenting with the differing outputs from each model will help you to generate any type of NSFW images you desire.

SexyAI is very capable of generating all image types including hentai, anime, furry, and sci-fi/fantasy. The web app also has a vibrant and rapidly growing discord community boasting over 10,000 members since it launched in April 2023.

The members are extremely helpful with prompting and generative educational topics. SexyAI launched in March 2023 and has generated over 500M images so far!

Price

FREE! Pro Membership costs $10 per month

How To Create NSFW Art with AI

Whether you want to create anime AI NSFW images or something more realistic, the process is similar across all sites. In this guide, I tested PornX.ai, to show you how it works step-by-step.

1. Go to the generator and enter your prompts and NSFW words.

2. Choose a model, such as Man, Woman, or Transgender. You can also search for existing tags for something more complex.

3. Select the other parameters, including the number of people in the scene, age, ethnicity, and race.

4. Choose a style model, including photorealism, semi-realism, anime, etc.

5. Select an NSFW action/pose.

6. Add any additional art styles, such as dark lighting, retro, or film grain.

7. For image to image AI NSFW content, upload a face or pose to train on.

8. Click generate and wait for your image to be created. You’ll see several versions, which you can further refine in the premium version.

9. Keep the finished image in your account, share it with others, or download it to your computer.

Tip: Prompts work better with specific phrases, separated by commas. The more details the better. Reference existing art styles and terms used by the site.

Reddit Groups for AI NSFW Images

Other than the various AI art generators and AI drawing NSFW tools, there are several platforms and communities in case you do not want to make AI-generated NSFW content. Reddit is a prominent place with many groups dedicated to AI art for NSFW content.

Some of these popular groups are:

Now You Can Generate NSFW AI Art

There is no doubt that AI is changing the world in many different ways. The AI tools and applications no longer have to be limited to only professional usage. You can use tools, such as AI NSFW art generators, for entertainment purposes.

Overall, the AI NSFW art generators discussed throughout this article will help you fulfill your goal of creating some of the most amazing content in the form of AI paintings, drawings, hentai, and NSFW images.

Now that you are familiar with some of the best NSFW AI art generators, you should have no issue fulfilling your goal of creating some amazing NSFW content and having a great time!

FAQ