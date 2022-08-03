Xbox continues its mission to deliver new games to us every month. Now, Game Pass members are in for new treats with the arrival of new games this August, like Ghost Recon Wildlands, which is available today on cloud, console, and PC.

Alongside the game releases, Game Pass Ultimate members will receive new perks in the form of the Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume (available now), Skate 3: Upgrade Bundle (August 11), and The Elder Scrolls Online: Noweyr Pack (August 16). In addition, new DLC/game updates are also arriving, such as the Citizen Sleeper Episode One: Flux (available now), Sniper Elite 5: Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack (available now), and Sea of Thieves: Season Seven (August 4).

As for the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, members can expect six new titles from August 4 to August 11. Here they are:

Shenzhen I/O

August 4 (PC) ID@Xbox

Test your inner engineer in you in Shenzhen I/O, where you’ll be taken to the near-future Shenzhen, the electronics manufacturing capital of the world. Here, you will experience the life of engineers in building circuits using a variety of components from different manufacturers.

Turbo Golf Racing

August 4 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox

You’ll never see golf the same way again after playing Turbo Golf Racing. Drive, boost, jump, flip, and fly your turbo-powered car as you aim and smash giant golf balls. Play it with friends and prove you are the best player in this fast, arcade-style sports game. Available on day one with Game Pass.

Two Point Campus

August 9 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We are all looking for the perfect university out there: a place that will offer specific courses for our weird habits and passions. Well, it is your time to build that kind of academic institution on the Two Point Campus. Start building the place, hiring staff, and running it.

Cooking Simulator

August 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train in the kitchen without the mess in Cooking Simulator. Not only would it let you be the boss in a perfectly polished kitchen, but you also get to try all kinds of cooking utensils and tons of fresh ingredients! Indeed, this kitchen is loaded! Start your journey as the best cook in the world by mastering 60 recipes of the game. But be careful: real-life physics applies in this world, so better not burn whatever you put in your pan!

Expeditions: Rome

August 11 (PC)

Reshape the fate of the old Rome in turn-based RPG Expeditions: Rome. You’ll be a young legatus who will lead an army to put Rome in its glory. Enter wars and make ways to strengthen your troops. Every decision you’ll make will determine how Rome will be viewed by the world and its enemies.

Offworld Trading Company

August 11 (PC) ID@Xbox

Offworld Trading Company is a real-time strategy game that will knock on your entrepreneurial skills and instincts. Be the next tycoon of the new generation by making the right decisions to help your business boom… on Mars!