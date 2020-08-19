A new 5G BlackBerry Android smartphone with physical keyboard is coming next year

OnwardMobility, a US-based company has partnered with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, to design and manufacture Blackberry branded 5G mobile devices. OnwardMobility announced that it will release a new 5G BlackBerry Android smartphone with physical keyboard, in the first half of 2021 in North America and Europe.

OnwardMobility will conduct product planning and market development for BlackBerry smartphones in North America and FIH Mobile will design and manufacture the BlackBerry devices under strict guidelines to ensure component, device and supply chain integrity.

“BlackBerry is thrilled OnwardMobility will deliver a BlackBerry 5G smartphone device with physical keyboard leveraging our high standards of trust and security synonymous with our brand. We are excited that customers will experience the enterprise and government level security and mobile productivity the new BlackBerry 5G smartphone will offer,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry.

“As an exclusive supplier to OnwardMobility, we’re committed to delivering new BlackBerry 5G devices to market, utilizing our deep expertise in design, manufacturing, component supply and logistics management,” said Dr. Wen-Yi Kuo, Executive Director, FIH Mobile.

Source: Onward Mobility