Zoom has seen unprecedented growth since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. The company, however, has faced a lot of backlash for not taking customer privacy seriously which forced the company to freeze feature releases for 90-days to patch the neverending list of vulnerabilities.

However, the company still seems to be lagging behind as a new report from Cybersecurity intelligence firm Cyble claims to have acquired data of 530,000 Zoom users from the dark web. The firm noted that it started seeing Zoom accounts on hacker forums on the dark web around 1st April. After that, they saw an influx of credentials shared online which included credentials of various universities like the University of Vermont, Colorado, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Florida and even included details of employees from Chase, Citibank and more.

The firm then approached the hackers and managed to purchase 530,000 Zoom credentials for less than a penny each ($0.0020 per account). The dump they got included the victim’s email address, password, personal meeting URL, and their HostKey. Bleeping Computer contacted some emails and was able to verify that the email addresses were in fact of genuine users. Cyble reached out to its own clients and was able to confirm that the login credentials were real and valid.

If you or your organization has been using Zoom then it might be time to switch to another service like Microsoft Teams or Skype. Moreover, you should definitely check out Have I Been Pwned and Cyble’s AmIBreached services to ensure your data has not been leaked online. Even if those services don’t return a positive result, it might be a good idea to change your Zoom password and not use that password anywhere else.