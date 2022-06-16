Sponsored Post

The advent of blockchain has taken the world of technology by storm. Among the industries most affected is the gaming industry. The entrance of blockchain has completely reimagined the way games are played in the digital era.

Blockchain has also attracted game developers beyond powering major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Blockchain-based games have recently seen a massive uptake thanks to their decentralized nature that affords players real ownership of profitable in-game assets.

What’s more, getting started is easy. Armed with your gaming device, head over to a reliable crypto exchange platform to convert your money into crypto. From there, you can pick your best blockchain game and start earning as you play.

That said, finding the right game is the hard part. Luckily, here are the top 5 picks to set you off.

1. Upland

Upland affords users an opportunity to transact in virtual properties linked to real-life addresses. By selling your NFT properties in a completely transparent marketplace, you can set up a virtual business, construct a house, and earn U.S. dollars or UPX coins.

Moreover, you can earn special rewards by contesting in live events, pursuing daily treasure hunts, and participating in signature property collections. You can as well get rich by generating income from your properties or charging visitor fees.

2. Gods Unchained

This multiplayer blockchain-based game is hinged on an earn-to-play arrangement (getting paid to play). You can play against the computer or another player through card trading.

Within the game, you have complete ownership over your in-game assets. The intuitive game lets you collect rare cards, build decks, as well as sell your cards to fellow players. The more games you play, the more cards you win allowing you to trade more.

3. Light Nite

A multiplayer game, Light Nite comes with tons of adventures and in-game rewards. The game design is more cartoonish and features several modes including deathmatch, team deathmatch, and battle royale. The modes allow you to shine either as a sole shooter or within a squad.

Moreover, the game lets you win, buy, or equip your NFTs powered by Lightning Network. Shooting your fellow players earns you Bitcoins; the more players you shoot, the more Bitcoins you earn. However, if you are unlucky and get shot, you are both penalized and stripped of your Bitcoins.

4. CryptoKitties

This adorable blockchain-based game is built around simplicity yet very addictive. It lets you buy and completely own breedable collectibles that are represented as cartoonish cats called CryptoKitties. Each cat is rare or unique in its own right and cannot be replicated, snatched from you, or destroyed.

Further, you can buy and sell the seductive cats within the virtual community as well as join fellow players in cracking daunting puzzles. The more cats you breed the more you get to unlock rare traits.

5. Splinterlands

With this blockchain game, you can play, trade, and earn from anywhere at any time on your mobile device or computer. In the online collectible card game, different battles are the main highlight with each one detailing several combinations of combat rules, playable Splinters, and total Mana cap.

The more cards you combine in the game, the more levels you gain. You can also convert your cards to crypto, rent them to fellow players, trade them, or sell them on multiple platforms. You can also earn card packs, Dark Energy Crystals, or magic potions from Quests, Tournaments, and Ranked play.