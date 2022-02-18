With all these new models coming out left and right annually, it’s no surprise that you want to or have already upgraded to a newer Android phone. Perhaps you’re getting yourself the new Google Pixel 6 or waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. Either way, you’ll still be left with an old phone lying around. And while you could always sell it or keep it hidden in your cabinet or drawer, there are other options you can consider.

After all, smartphones are essentially portable computers with a camera. As such, you can use your old phone as a substitute for various electronics in your home. For instance, you can use it as a home security camera or even convert it to a Nintendo Game Boy. Wanna know how? Keep on reading to learn more!

From Old Phone to Webcam

These days, owning a webcam is necessary, especially if you work from home and regularly attend various meetings. With your Android smartphone and a plethora of free apps, you can significantly improve the quality of your Zoom or Skype calls this way. After all, the quality of your old phone’s primary camera could still be better than your laptop’s built-in webcam. And if you didn’t have a webcam, to begin with, then you’ll benefit from this hack.

Keep It as Your Music Player

Many people have this issue with their smartphones: they’re always running out of storage space. If you have an old phone lying around, this can help solve that problem. You can free up some space on your new smartphone by using your old one as a media player. You can download all your necessary apps on your new phone and delete everything on the old one except for your music and music apps.

Since your old phone will have a lot of storage space, you could save as many songs as possible. You can then plug it into your speakers and have a blast. The best part is that you can leave it plugged in, and you won’t have to worry about any important incoming messages and calls since those will go to your new phone.

Turn It Into a Nintendo Game Boy

Playing video games has become a common pastime, and smartphones have become an excellent alternative for those who don’t own any of the new, shiny consoles available on the market these days. Now that you have an old phone you’re not going to use, there’s a way for you to convert it into a Nintendo Game Boy. You’ll only need two things for this to work: a compatible Android phone and a Hyperkin Smartboy Mobile Device.

It would be even better if you already had some Game Boy cartridges lying around at home. Otherwise, you’ll need to purchase some games to start playing.

Make It Your New Google Home Smart Speaker

Another unique way to repurpose your old Android is to use it as a Google Home smart speaker. This is a simple process, and you won’t need to download any new apps. All you need to do is ensure that your phone is updated and running on the latest operating system available so that you have the “OK, Google” feature. Next, pair your device with a Bluetooth speaker, and make sure the two are constantly plugged into a power source so that they don’t run out of battery. From there, you can go ahead and start giving Google commands using your phone.

Turn It Into a Baby Monitor

It’s time to say goodbye to anxiously running to your baby’s room every time you hear a sound because you can repurpose your old phone and use it as a nifty baby monitor. You can use a tripod or set up the device however you like in your child’s room and don’t forget to ensure that it’s always connected to the internet. Then, download your monitoring app of choice. You can use your new phone to check on your baby, and you can finally be productive with your day without worrying too much.