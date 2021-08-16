Microsoft has started rolling out an upgrade for the dashboard of Xbox Series X consoles which brings 4K UI elements to the Home, Guide and other areas.

Strarting later today, we are testing a higher resolution UI on Xbox Series X when connected to a 4K display. Looking forward to feedback from the community. https://t.co/iyYnIcxG7g — Jason Ronald (@jronald) August 16, 2021

The resolution update is now rolling out to Insiders in the Alpha Skip-ahead and Alpha rings, and should eventually roll out to all Xbox users in a few months.

The lack of a 4K dashboard has been a bone of contention for some time, especially since the PlayStation 5 long had 4K visuals.

via onMSFT