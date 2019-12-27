As it currently stands, Android users can only save large videos if they’re split up into 4GB increments; but thanks to Android 11, amateur filmmakers and movie pirates alike could soon be slightly less inconvenienced.

A recent commit made to the AOSP gerrit suggests the imminent possibility of the removal of the 4GB video recording file size limit that currently exists on Android devices. This will be made possible by the implementation of a 64-bit offset for MPEG4Writer, which will overwrite the current 32-bit setting.

During testing, using MediaMuxer and MediaRecorder; files ranging from 32GB to the entire storage capacity of the phone were successfully composed and played back on the mobile device, as well as a Linux workstation.

This change will allow Android devices to better accommodate high-resolution recordings with higher frame rates, including 4k30 videos- or in the case of the upcoming Snapdragon 865 devices, 8K videos.

Check out the commit here.

Source: Neowin