During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, it was revealed that 42 new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout 2021 and 2022.
To kick off the show, Xbox announced that ten more Bethesda titles are now available for you to play today on Xbox Game Pass, thanks to Xbox’s recent acquisition of Bethesda parent company Zenimax.
The new games added to Xbox Game Pass that you can play right now are as follows:
- Arx Fatalis (PC)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC, Cloud, and Console)
- Doom (Cloud and Console)
- Fallout (PC)
- Fallout 2 (PC)
- Fallout 3 (PC, Cloud, and Console)
- Fallout: New Vegas (PC, Cloud, and Console)
- Fallout: Tactics (PC)
- Rage (Cloud and Console)
- The Evil Within 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC, Cloud, and Console)
Also announced during the show was that Yakuza: Like a Dragon is also now available on Xbox Game Pass for Cloud, Console, and PC, so now you can play the entire mainline eight game saga from Yakuza 0 to Yakuza: Like a Dragon through the service.
On top of what you can play now, Xbox and Bethesda went on during their showcase to reveal a staggering 31 other titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout this year and the next.
Only three of these games won’t be available on Day One, as they’re already out. These games are:
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S) – July 27
- Hades (PC, Cloud, and Console) – August 21
- Among Us (Cloud and Console) – 2021
If you’re looking to play something that’s more than just new to you in Xbox Game Pass’ vast catalogue, then Xbox has you covered with fifteen titles being added to Xbox Game Pass as soon as they launch on Day One, throughout the rest of 2021. These games are as follows:
- Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud, and Console) – June 22
- The Ascent (PC, Cloud, and Console) – July 29
- Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud, and Console) – August 19
- Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) – August 25
- Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)) – September 17
- Sable (PC, Cloud, and Console) – September 23
- Scorn (PC, Cloud, and Series X|S) – Fall 2021
- The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud, and Console) – Fall 2021
- Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud, and Console) – October 12
- Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28
- Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud, and Console) – November 9
- Shredders (Cloud and Console) – December 2021
- Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud, and Console) – Holiday 2021
- Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) – 2021
- The Gunk (PC, Cloud, and Console) – 2021
If that blockbuster list wasn’t enough, then the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase brought us plenty of reveals of games coming down the line in 2022, each one of which will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One when the launch. These games are:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Atomic Heart
- Redfall
- Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
- Contraband
- Party Animals
- Replaced
- Slime Rancher 2
- Somerville
- Stalker 2
- Starfield
- Outer Worlds 2