During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, it was revealed that 42 new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout 2021 and 2022.

To kick off the show, Xbox announced that ten more Bethesda titles are now available for you to play today on Xbox Game Pass, thanks to Xbox’s recent acquisition of Bethesda parent company Zenimax.

The new games added to Xbox Game Pass that you can play right now are as follows:

Arx Fatalis (PC)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC, Cloud, and Console)

Doom (Cloud and Console)

Fallout (PC)

Fallout 2 (PC)

Fallout 3 (PC, Cloud, and Console)

Fallout: New Vegas (PC, Cloud, and Console)

Fallout: Tactics (PC)

Rage (Cloud and Console)

The Evil Within 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC, Cloud, and Console)

Also announced during the show was that Yakuza: Like a Dragon is also now available on Xbox Game Pass for Cloud, Console, and PC, so now you can play the entire mainline eight game saga from Yakuza 0 to Yakuza: Like a Dragon through the service.

On top of what you can play now, Xbox and Bethesda went on during their showcase to reveal a staggering 31 other titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout this year and the next.

Only three of these games won’t be available on Day One, as they’re already out. These games are:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S) – July 27

Hades (PC, Cloud, and Console) – August 21

Among Us (Cloud and Console) – 2021

If you’re looking to play something that’s more than just new to you in Xbox Game Pass’ vast catalogue, then Xbox has you covered with fifteen titles being added to Xbox Game Pass as soon as they launch on Day One, throughout the rest of 2021. These games are as follows:

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud, and Console) – June 22

The Ascent (PC, Cloud, and Console) – July 29

Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud, and Console) – August 19

Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) – August 25

Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)) – September 17

Sable (PC, Cloud, and Console) – September 23

Scorn (PC, Cloud, and Series X|S) – Fall 2021

The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud, and Console) – Fall 2021

Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud, and Console) – October 12

Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28

Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud, and Console) – November 9

Shredders (Cloud and Console) – December 2021

Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud, and Console) – Holiday 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) – 2021

The Gunk (PC, Cloud, and Console) – 2021

If that blockbuster list wasn’t enough, then the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase brought us plenty of reveals of games coming down the line in 2022, each one of which will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One when the launch. These games are: