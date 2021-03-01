Vuzix today announced that their M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses now support Microsoft Teams.

“Microsoft Teams is a widely used video conferencing applications with approximately 115 million average daily users as of October 2020 and a user base that spans a wide array of enterprise market verticals. Offering hands-free Microsoft Teams interoperability with our M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, this implementation will enable Vuzix to address a new and significant segment of enterprise customers that wish to use Microsoft Teams as their platform,” said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

Many field service tasks by first line workers need them to be 100% hands-free and yet collaborate remotely with an expert for a more efficient repair or fix. Vusix’s platform integrated with Teams allows field workers to video call with remote experts and show what they see and hear in real-time. This accelerates the time to resolve issues and reduces the risk of expensive downtime, which is especially helpful given current travel restrictions.

Vuzix will be hosting a sales webinar and live demonstration of the Microsoft Teams user experience on the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses this Thursday.

If you are interested in learning more about Vuzix Smart Glasses and how they are interoperable with Microsoft Teams, you can register for the upcoming webinar via the link here.