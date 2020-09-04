Microsoft has released a new Office Preview Build for Office Insiders on Android. The new Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.13231.20002 adds a couple of useful new features to Outlook.

With the latest Office Insider Preview Build installed, Android users will now be able to sync events between Outlook and other calendars as the Outlook for Android now supports two-way calendar sync for Microsoft 365 and Outlook.com accounts. It also lets you customize your mail notification actions from the Settings. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Sync events on all your calendars Want to sync events between Outlook and other calendars on your Android device? Outlook for Android now supports two-way calendar sync for Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Outlook.com accounts. Events created in other calendar apps (Samsung Calendar, Google Calendar, etc.) can now be viewed/edited from Outlook and vice versa! Customize your mail notifications Show your mail notifications some love. Customize mail notification actions by navigating to Settings > Mail > Notifications. Choose from five custom actions, like Flag or Mark Read, or remove extraneous actions, and tailor email notifications to your heart’s content. Download Teams before your meeting Outlook will now prompt you to download Teams to your mobile device when you create an online meeting that requires Teams. This update will help you avoid last minute downloads and delays by getting Teams mobile in advance of your meeting.

If you’re not a part of the Office Insider program, you can join Office Insider for Android by following a few simple steps. You can click on this link for a step by step installation guide.