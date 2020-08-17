Today, Microsoft revealed the Xbox One and Windows 10 achievements for Battletoads. The game is a reimagining of the classic Rare game and seems like a hilarious and challenging experience. The achievements are quite varied, but don’t seem unattainable due to their difficulty. If you play Battletoads, you should easily be able to unlock the majority of them.

All of the achievements can be seen below.

Achievement  DescriptionGamerscore
Toads in a HoleComplete Feed the Fantasy.10
Road RashComplete To the Queen.10
Parks & Recreational ViolenceComplete At the Carn-Evil.10
Enough Toying AroundComplete So That’s How That Works.10
Should Get the Pants FirstComplete Time for Plan B.30
Came, Sawed, ConqueredComplete Stumped.15
Logged OutComplete A Hard Axe to Follow.15
A Test of MedalComplete The Trials of Pummel Horse.15
Jeff of a SleighsmanComplete Mis-treatied.30
We Were ProvokedComplete Spacebrawls.15
Learning the RopesComplete We Go High.15
STREET JUSTICE!Complete Street Justice!15
Hiking With FriendsComplete Bigger Than It Looks.15
Galaxy’s Most WantedComplete Most Unwanted.15
A Mountain Sense of UneaseComplete Reaching the Peak.15
With Friends Like These…Complete A Rock and a Hard Place.20
Rebooting BattletoadsComplete Emergency Stations.40
Into the Third DimensionUse your tongue to reach a new plane.5
B-B-B-BLOCK BREAKER!!Smash through 50 enemy block attempts.15
You’re Dead, You Ding-Dongs!Surrender to your arch-enemies.20
Season Two When?Complete the story on any difficulty.20
BattlemaniacsDefeat 100 enemies.20
Special EffectsUse 200 ’Toad abilities.20
Mighty MorphingFinish off 200 enemies with morph attacks.20
Thoroughly TestedDestroy 50 enemies in space combat.20
It Begins…Get your first collectible.5
Scratching an ItchGet all collectibles in a level.10
Making ProgressGet a total of 25 collectibles.15
I’ve Started So I’ll FinishGet a total of 75 collectibles.30
Did You Use a Walkthrough?Get every collectible in the game!60
Three Is the Magic NumberIn 3P Co-Op, all three ’Toads attack the same enemy.10
Reviving a ClassicRevive another ’Toad during Co-Op play.10
Not All Toads Are EqualEarn a participation award in Co-Op.10
JeffortlessIn 3P Co-Op, all ‘Toads grind a rail at the same time.10
Hack-Door ShenanigansHack a door in Co-Op.10
Live and Let DriveIn 3P Co-Op, stay alive on bikes together – for 300 seconds!20
Can’t Touch ThisIn Co-Op, complete Time for Plan B without taking a hit.20
To Me, To YouIn Co-Op, build up a 100-Hit combo.20
Toad Cuddle!Finish the game on ‘Battletoads’ difficulty.30
Brawling… With Style!Earn your first ‘S’ Rank from an encounter.15
Straight-A StudentEarn 20 ‘A’ Ranks from encounters.15
Dodgebrawl ChampionFinish a fight without taking damage.5
Hey, This Is a Rental!Score 75 near-misses while riding a rented turbo bike.15
PhotobombedTake an enemy’s photo when it’s in warning distance.15
Be TightDeal with your friends without any restarts.20
Take This, Axeman!Find a way to keep a Champion’s weapon stuck.5
Toad It Off & On AgainRepair your ship without any reboots.10
The PurgeEscape from a Topian in less than 4 minutes.20
MementoadsProp up the Jercurian tourism industry.5
Warped Sense of HumorFind the ‘Warp Wall’ while riding a turbo bike.10
Dealt a Lucky HandGet a flawless victory in Toadshambo.5
Not Just for the HolidaysLand a streak of 15 hits while destroying a totem.15
The Dlala CodeEnter the Dlala Code. What could it be…?5
Blink and You’ll Miss ItDefeat 25 pink eyeballs during Time for Plan B.10
Hit the DropFreefall more than 10 meters while escaping a Topian.10
Extra CreditWatch the credits! You know you want to.5

Are you interested in Battletoads? Will you play the game through Xbox Game Pass? Let us know.

