Today, Microsoft revealed the Xbox One and Windows 10 achievements for Battletoads. The game is a reimagining of the classic Rare game and seems like a hilarious and challenging experience. The achievements are quite varied, but don’t seem unattainable due to their difficulty. If you play Battletoads, you should easily be able to unlock the majority of them.
All of the achievements can be seen below.
|Achievement
|Description
|Gamerscore
|Toads in a Hole
|Complete Feed the Fantasy.
|10
|Road Rash
|Complete To the Queen.
|10
|Parks & Recreational Violence
|Complete At the Carn-Evil.
|10
|Enough Toying Around
|Complete So That’s How That Works.
|10
|Should Get the Pants First
|Complete Time for Plan B.
|30
|Came, Sawed, Conquered
|Complete Stumped.
|15
|Logged Out
|Complete A Hard Axe to Follow.
|15
|A Test of Medal
|Complete The Trials of Pummel Horse.
|15
|Jeff of a Sleighsman
|Complete Mis-treatied.
|30
|We Were Provoked
|Complete Spacebrawls.
|15
|Learning the Ropes
|Complete We Go High.
|15
|STREET JUSTICE!
|Complete Street Justice!
|15
|Hiking With Friends
|Complete Bigger Than It Looks.
|15
|Galaxy’s Most Wanted
|Complete Most Unwanted.
|15
|A Mountain Sense of Unease
|Complete Reaching the Peak.
|15
|With Friends Like These…
|Complete A Rock and a Hard Place.
|20
|Rebooting Battletoads
|Complete Emergency Stations.
|40
|Into the Third Dimension
|Use your tongue to reach a new plane.
|5
|B-B-B-BLOCK BREAKER!!
|Smash through 50 enemy block attempts.
|15
|You’re Dead, You Ding-Dongs!
|Surrender to your arch-enemies.
|20
|Season Two When?
|Complete the story on any difficulty.
|20
|Battlemaniacs
|Defeat 100 enemies.
|20
|Special Effects
|Use 200 ’Toad abilities.
|20
|Mighty Morphing
|Finish off 200 enemies with morph attacks.
|20
|Thoroughly Tested
|Destroy 50 enemies in space combat.
|20
|It Begins…
|Get your first collectible.
|5
|Scratching an Itch
|Get all collectibles in a level.
|10
|Making Progress
|Get a total of 25 collectibles.
|15
|I’ve Started So I’ll Finish
|Get a total of 75 collectibles.
|30
|Did You Use a Walkthrough?
|Get every collectible in the game!
|60
|Three Is the Magic Number
|In 3P Co-Op, all three ’Toads attack the same enemy.
|10
|Reviving a Classic
|Revive another ’Toad during Co-Op play.
|10
|Not All Toads Are Equal
|Earn a participation award in Co-Op.
|10
|Jeffortless
|In 3P Co-Op, all ‘Toads grind a rail at the same time.
|10
|Hack-Door Shenanigans
|Hack a door in Co-Op.
|10
|Live and Let Drive
|In 3P Co-Op, stay alive on bikes together – for 300 seconds!
|20
|Can’t Touch This
|In Co-Op, complete Time for Plan B without taking a hit.
|20
|To Me, To You
|In Co-Op, build up a 100-Hit combo.
|20
|Toad Cuddle!
|Finish the game on ‘Battletoads’ difficulty.
|30
|Brawling… With Style!
|Earn your first ‘S’ Rank from an encounter.
|15
|Straight-A Student
|Earn 20 ‘A’ Ranks from encounters.
|15
|Dodgebrawl Champion
|Finish a fight without taking damage.
|5
|Hey, This Is a Rental!
|Score 75 near-misses while riding a rented turbo bike.
|15
|Photobombed
|Take an enemy’s photo when it’s in warning distance.
|15
|Be Tight
|Deal with your friends without any restarts.
|20
|Take This, Axeman!
|Find a way to keep a Champion’s weapon stuck.
|5
|Toad It Off & On Again
|Repair your ship without any reboots.
|10
|The Purge
|Escape from a Topian in less than 4 minutes.
|20
|Mementoads
|Prop up the Jercurian tourism industry.
|5
|Warped Sense of Humor
|Find the ‘Warp Wall’ while riding a turbo bike.
|10
|Dealt a Lucky Hand
|Get a flawless victory in Toadshambo.
|5
|Not Just for the Holidays
|Land a streak of 15 hits while destroying a totem.
|15
|The Dlala Code
|Enter the Dlala Code. What could it be…?
|5
|Blink and You’ll Miss It
|Defeat 25 pink eyeballs during Time for Plan B.
|10
|Hit the Drop
|Freefall more than 10 meters while escaping a Topian.
|10
|Extra Credit
|Watch the credits! You know you want to.
|5
Are you interested in Battletoads? Will you play the game through Xbox Game Pass? Let us know.
