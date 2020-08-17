Today, Microsoft revealed the Xbox One and Windows 10 achievements for Battletoads. The game is a reimagining of the classic Rare game and seems like a hilarious and challenging experience. The achievements are quite varied, but don’t seem unattainable due to their difficulty. If you play Battletoads, you should easily be able to unlock the majority of them.

All of the achievements can be seen below.

Achievement Description Gamerscore Toads in a Hole Complete Feed the Fantasy. 10 Road Rash Complete To the Queen. 10 Parks & Recreational Violence Complete At the Carn-Evil. 10 Enough Toying Around Complete So That’s How That Works. 10 Should Get the Pants First Complete Time for Plan B. 30 Came, Sawed, Conquered Complete Stumped. 15 Logged Out Complete A Hard Axe to Follow. 15 A Test of Medal Complete The Trials of Pummel Horse. 15 Jeff of a Sleighsman Complete Mis-treatied. 30 We Were Provoked Complete Spacebrawls. 15 Learning the Ropes Complete We Go High. 15 STREET JUSTICE! Complete Street Justice! 15 Hiking With Friends Complete Bigger Than It Looks. 15 Galaxy’s Most Wanted Complete Most Unwanted. 15 A Mountain Sense of Unease Complete Reaching the Peak. 15 With Friends Like These… Complete A Rock and a Hard Place. 20 Rebooting Battletoads Complete Emergency Stations. 40 Into the Third Dimension Use your tongue to reach a new plane. 5 B-B-B-BLOCK BREAKER!! Smash through 50 enemy block attempts. 15 You’re Dead, You Ding-Dongs! Surrender to your arch-enemies. 20 Season Two When? Complete the story on any difficulty. 20 Battlemaniacs Defeat 100 enemies. 20 Special Effects Use 200 ’Toad abilities. 20 Mighty Morphing Finish off 200 enemies with morph attacks. 20 Thoroughly Tested Destroy 50 enemies in space combat. 20 It Begins… Get your first collectible. 5 Scratching an Itch Get all collectibles in a level. 10 Making Progress Get a total of 25 collectibles. 15 I’ve Started So I’ll Finish Get a total of 75 collectibles. 30 Did You Use a Walkthrough? Get every collectible in the game! 60 Three Is the Magic Number In 3P Co-Op, all three ’Toads attack the same enemy. 10 Reviving a Classic Revive another ’Toad during Co-Op play. 10 Not All Toads Are Equal Earn a participation award in Co-Op. 10 Jeffortless In 3P Co-Op, all ‘Toads grind a rail at the same time. 10 Hack-Door Shenanigans Hack a door in Co-Op. 10 Live and Let Drive In 3P Co-Op, stay alive on bikes together – for 300 seconds! 20 Can’t Touch This In Co-Op, complete Time for Plan B without taking a hit. 20 To Me, To You In Co-Op, build up a 100-Hit combo. 20 Toad Cuddle! Finish the game on ‘Battletoads’ difficulty. 30 Brawling… With Style! Earn your first ‘S’ Rank from an encounter. 15 Straight-A Student Earn 20 ‘A’ Ranks from encounters. 15 Dodgebrawl Champion Finish a fight without taking damage. 5 Hey, This Is a Rental! Score 75 near-misses while riding a rented turbo bike. 15 Photobombed Take an enemy’s photo when it’s in warning distance. 15 Be Tight Deal with your friends without any restarts. 20 Take This, Axeman! Find a way to keep a Champion’s weapon stuck. 5 Toad It Off & On Again Repair your ship without any reboots. 10 The Purge Escape from a Topian in less than 4 minutes. 20 Mementoads Prop up the Jercurian tourism industry. 5 Warped Sense of Humor Find the ‘Warp Wall’ while riding a turbo bike. 10 Dealt a Lucky Hand Get a flawless victory in Toadshambo. 5 Not Just for the Holidays Land a streak of 15 hits while destroying a totem. 15 The Dlala Code Enter the Dlala Code. What could it be…? 5 Blink and You’ll Miss It Defeat 25 pink eyeballs during Time for Plan B. 10 Hit the Drop Freefall more than 10 meters while escaping a Topian. 10 Extra Credit Watch the credits! You know you want to. 5

Are you interested in Battletoads? Will you play the game through Xbox Game Pass? Let us know.