Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered may launch on November 13

A few months ago, MSPoweruser.com reported that Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was getting remastered for all platforms. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is regarded as a cult classic and one of the best racing games ever made. I remember playing it for hours when I was a child because of its then stellar visuals and gameplay. We even lent each other copies in school to everyone could play it.

According to a listing by Amazon, the game may launch on November 13, 2020 for Nintendo Switch and possibly other platforms. Since November 13 is a Friday, the release date seems plausible. It’ll be interesting to see if the game is Optimized for Xbox Series X because the console is rumored to release on November 6.

Did you play Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit as a child? What do you think of the game? Let us know.