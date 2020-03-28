Fitbit Premium has a lot more to offer since the days of Fitstar. Rather than being centred around physical fitness, the app now encompasses more aspects of the user’s health, including sleep and stress.

Now, Fitbit has extended the free trial period for the Premium part of the app from 30 days to 90.

Here’s what Fitbit Premium has to offer:

150+ video workouts

Sleep score details for advanced analysis

Programs for creating healthy habits

Wellness report for your health trends

45+ mindfulness sessions

Deeper personalised insights every day

Custom challenges for you and your friends.

With many of us missing the gym from our regular routine for the time being, now is the perfect time to take advantage of 90 days of equipment-free workout videos. You can subscribe for £7.99 per month, or a 16% discounted £79.99 per year after the free trial.