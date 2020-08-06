It’s Thursday again, which means it’s time for even more free games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can get 3 out of 10, EP 1: “Welcome To Shovelworks” and Wilmot’s Warehouse for the low low price of free.

If youâ€™re new to these kinds of articles, youâ€™ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If youâ€™re a regular, welcome back! Great to see you again.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games StoreÂ requires you to have 2FA enabledÂ on your Epic Games Account. You can then claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. Itâ€™s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required to claim your free games, either.

Youâ€™ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but thereâ€™s no rush. Once youâ€™ve claimed your game, itâ€™ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Join the ongoing adventures of developers at the world’s worst video game studio as they endure antics both absurd and topical. This week Midge joins Shovelworks Studios as a new animator, but not all is as it seems at the studio.

You can get 3 out of 10, EP 1: “Welcome To Shovelworks” for free by following the link here.

Wilmot’s Warehouse is a puzzle game about keeping a warehouse running in tip-top shape. Just remember where you put everything, because when the service hatch opens, you’ll need to find the things people want quickly, to earn the coveted Performance Stars.

Wilmot’s Warehouse can be found for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Both games will be free until August 13th, 2020, at 4pm BST. At that time, theyâ€™ll regain their usual price tags and Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection will be free instead. Check back next week to see whatâ€™ll be up for grabs afterwards, and happy gaming!