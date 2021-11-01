According to Apple tipster Dylan, Apple is readying a 27-inch iMac Pro for a launch in the first half of 2022. Dylan’s claim is also in line with what Ross Young said a few days ago. This time, however, we’re getting some additional information about the specs of the new iMac.

If the tipster is to be believed, the new iMac Pro will replace the 27-inch Intel iMac and will feature Pro Motion and mini LED technology, both of which are already present in the latest MacBook Pro devices. The base variant of the desktop will have 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Other features will include HDMI, SD card slots, USB-C. Interestingly, the Cupertino tech giant is also testing Face ID on the upcoming iMac, though it’s not clear whether the technology will be included in the final product.

The tipster also says that the new iMac Pro will use the same M1 Pro and M1x chip used in the latest MacBook Pro. As per the tipster, Apple is internally calling it a “Pro” mainly for two reasons: to better distinguish it from the existing 24-inch iMac, and the fact that it uses a more powerful chip.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Apple executives told that touch ID is more convenient than Face ID because “your hands are already on the keyboard.” While Apple may or may not include the option to unlock your Mac with your face, users won’t mind if they get the best of both worlds—the ability to unlock their Macs using both hands and face.