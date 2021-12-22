Last month, we reported Samsung Apple will replace the current 27-inch Intel iMac Pro with a new 27-inch model that’s based on Apple M1X and M1 Pro. Now, DigiTimes reports that Apple suppliers have started the shipments of components to manufacturers to assemble the new 27-inch iMac Pro.

Last month we heard rumors that Apple was planning to announce the new iMac Pro in the first half of 2022. The latest report kind of confirms that Apple is still eyeing the first half of the 2022 launch for the new 27-inch iMac Pro. However, sources close to the publisher confirmed that the shipments are in a small volume.

If the rumors are to be believed, the new iMac Pro will feature Pro Motion and mini LED technology, both of which are already present in the latest MacBook Pro devices. The latest DigiTimes report also confirms this rumor.

Suppliers have kicked off their shipments in small volume for 27-inch iMac series that will come with a mini LED display, according to industry sources.

Other features may include HDMI, SD card slots, USB-C. The Cupertino tech giant is also testing Face ID on the new ‘Pro’ model, though Apple executives recently told in an interview that touch ID is more convenient than Face ID.

The new iMac Pro is said to share a lot of similarities with this year’s 24-inch iMac in terms of design. The reason Apple may call it a ‘Pro’ could be because of the fact that it uses a more powerful chip. We’ll obviously learn more about the specifications, design, and release date in the coming days.

via Pocketnow