Happy Thursday! This week, the Epic Games Store is giving away 20XX, Barony, and Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP for the low price of free.

If you’re new to these kinds of articles, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’re a regular, welcome back! I’m sure you know the drill by now.

20XX If you like roguelikes or Mega Man, 20XX is for you! 20XX is a roguelike action platformer that you can play with a friend. Jump and shoot your way through ever-changing levels, collect awesome new powers, and battle mighty bosses in the name of saving the human race maybe! 20XX also features full co-op. Play with a friend on the couch or over the interwebs! 20XX supports 1-2 players locally or online – crossplay is supported between Epic and Steam.

You can get 20XX for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Join the Party in Barony! Go on challenging dungeon runs with friends in this first-person roguelike RPG Get ready to tackle vicious roguelike dungeons in first-person. Barony is a blast alone, but it’s a party when you bring your dungeon-running buddies with you in cooperative multiplayer. Slay baddies, collect arcane treasures, invoke powerful spells, and tally up your death count on your way to defeating the forces of supernatural evil. Barony is a love-note to RPG classics like Ultima Underworld, System Shock, & Daggerfall, created by fans of the classics.

You can get Barony for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is an exploratory action adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style. Traverse a mythic little realm, use a sword to do battle & evoke sworcery to solve mystical musical mysteries, and help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand. Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP features an album’s worth of original music by noted composer Jim Guthrie as well as artwork & designs by Superbrothers Inc, crafted & engineered by videogame wizards at Capy in Toronto, Canada.

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP can be picked up for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

All three games will be free until August 6th, 2020, at 4pm BST. At that time, they’ll regain their usual price tags and Wilmot’s Warehouse will be the free game of the week instead. Check back next week to see what’ll be up for grabs afterwards but, for now, be safe and happy gaming!