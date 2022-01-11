While Apple loves to challenge the idea of a computer with the iPad lineup, it’s is yet to graduate to a computer replacement. That said, it has its own advantages, and if you’re one of those who are on the lookout for a premium quality tablet look no further than iPads.

Now that we’re talking about iPads, you can save $100 on the 2021 iPad Pro. In other words, the 2021 iPad Pro is now available at a price point of $999, down from $1,099. However, it’s worth noting that the discount is available only on the 128 GB WiFi variant.

It features a ProMotion display and support for game controllers and is now available in a 2TB storage version. Thanks to the M1 processor, the iPad Pro users have what’s called smart HDR for photos. In low-light conditions, the ISP and LiDAR Scanner quickly and accurately focus images and videos to capture incredible details from almost no light at all. The selfie camera is 12 MP ultra-wide and offers Centre Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed for even more engaging video calls.

You can now buy the 2021 iPad Pro at a discounted price here from Amazon.