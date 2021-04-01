Recently, the [email protected] and /twitchgaming Indie Showcase debuted a plethora of games that’ll all be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Within this list of indie darlings are titles such as the highly anticipated Sable, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 which will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one as a fantastic boon to the service.

The full list of 20 unveiled [email protected] games hitting Xbox Game Pass on day one are as follows:

Art of the Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc.) (Cloud and Console)

Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studios) (Cloud and Console)

Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) (Cloud and Console)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)(Console and PC)

Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Console and PC)

Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub)(Console and PC)

Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio)(Cloud and Console)

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud and Console)

Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud and Console)

Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)(Cloud and Console)

Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)(Cloud and Console)

Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)(Cloud and Console)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)(Cloud and Console)

Omno (Studio Inkyfox)(Cloud and Console)

Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Console and PC) – 2021

Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks)(Console and PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)(Console and PC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World)(Cloud and Console)

The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)(Cloud, Console and PC)

Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Console and PC)

Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog)(Cloud and Console)

The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)(Console)

We’ll keep you updated on when each one of these games comes to Xbox Game Pass throughout the year as we keep up to date our list of every game on Xbox Game Pass.